Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $235.00

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

