UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $15.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNCRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.88) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($14.95) to €17.00 ($17.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.58) to €13.30 ($13.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.33) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

UniCredit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

