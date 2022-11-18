nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.55.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

