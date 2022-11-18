Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price at $18.37

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

UNPRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.23) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from €2.20 ($2.27) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

