GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Survey

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.60 N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.23 -$81.07 million ($0.28) -2.50

Analyst Ratings

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

This is a summary of current ratings for GigaCloud Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.35%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -9.58% -97.06% -32.74%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

