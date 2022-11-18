Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Financial Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -100.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -11.64 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -19.77

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Group Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Entrée Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

