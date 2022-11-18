Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Purchases C$3,796,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Don Gray bought 260,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,168,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,055,515.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

