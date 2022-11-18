Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,617,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $21,330,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
