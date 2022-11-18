Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Sells $3,480,678.79 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Niall O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40.
MIRM stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $729.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
