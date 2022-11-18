Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Sells $3,480,678.79 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Niall O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $729.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.