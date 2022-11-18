Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferguson plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.37. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

FERG opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.