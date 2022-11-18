Capstone Green Energy Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

