TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

