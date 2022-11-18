Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

