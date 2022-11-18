FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Gap, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

GPS opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

