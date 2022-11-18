Traders Buy Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELYS shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

