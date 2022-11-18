FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.