FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.1 %
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
