William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Agenus by 3,109.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
