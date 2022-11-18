FY2023 EPS Estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MINISO Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MINISO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

MINISO Group stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 232,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

