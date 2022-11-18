Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $40.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Insider Activity

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.