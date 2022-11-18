Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

