Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) PT at $3.94

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SPIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Stock Down 6.2 %

About Spire Global

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.36 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.