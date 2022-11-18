Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 64.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

