Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fraport from €47.00 ($48.45) to €48.00 ($49.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fraport from €45.00 ($46.39) to €47.00 ($48.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($34.02) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Fraport has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $38.00.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

