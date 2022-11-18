Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $16.42

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

