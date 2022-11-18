G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

