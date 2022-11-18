Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT at $26.25

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNOF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Shares of VRNOF opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.94.
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
