Brokerages Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,170.83

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,170.83 ($13.76).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.51) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Unite Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 936.50 ($11.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 899.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,031.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.38. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.21).

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

