The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.