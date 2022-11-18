The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 106,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 312.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

