Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $35.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,775 shares of company stock worth $7,632,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Confluent by 55.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

