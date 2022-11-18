Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare
In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
