Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

