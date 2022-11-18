Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Q2 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

