Contrasting California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) & State Street (NYSE:STT)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Business Bank and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Street $12.03 billion 2.27 $2.69 billion $7.06 10.55

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.2% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A State Street 22.48% 11.72% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California Business Bank and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 0 6 3 0 2.33

State Street has a consensus price target of $83.65, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

State Street beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

