Analyzing Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

BRC has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 112.86%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards -0.01% -0.01% N/A BRC -29.45% -772.78% 102.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $31.79 million 0.96 $2.44 million ($0.36) -17.02 BRC $233.10 million 5.91 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

