Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Financial Analysis

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 23,364.89 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.76 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 25.67 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fisker and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisker and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 81.03%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

