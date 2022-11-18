Comparing NextNav (NN) & Its Peers

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NextNav to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextNav and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -2.42 NextNav Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.30

Analyst Recommendations

NextNav’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextNav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextNav Competitors 74 491 569 19 2.46

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 213.34%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 13.61%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -2,348.55% -65.72% -50.68% NextNav Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextNav competitors beat NextNav on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

