Insider Buying: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
