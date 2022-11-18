Insider Buying: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

