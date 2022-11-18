Robert B. Rowling Sells 261,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

