Insider Selling: MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Insider Sells A$10,500,000.00 in Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Rating) insider Peter Kennan sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$10,500,000.00 ($7,046,979.87).
MMA Offshore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
MMA Offshore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.