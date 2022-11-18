FY2023 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.50.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Increases Dividend

TSE EMA opened at C$51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.95. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s payout ratio is 132.06%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

