Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $14,300,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,085,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 451,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

