Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $14,300,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,085,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have commented on OSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.
