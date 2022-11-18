Research Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

About Auto Prop Reit

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.