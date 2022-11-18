Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Director Sells $24,532,765.77 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $330.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

