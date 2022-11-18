Brokers Issue Forecasts for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 161.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

