Head to Head Review: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) versus Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 3.76 -$123.36 million ($1.19) -6.45 Twilio $2.84 billion 3.29 -$949.90 million ($7.26) -6.99

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sumo Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -49.82% -28.29% -19.46% Twilio -36.17% -8.20% -6.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sumo Logic and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 4 2 0 2.33 Twilio 2 13 13 0 2.39

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $13.07, indicating a potential upside of 70.20%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $104.04, indicating a potential upside of 105.00%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Summary

Twilio beats Sumo Logic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.