Desjardins Comments on Definity Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

