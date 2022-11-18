Critical Survey: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) versus Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.95% N/A N/A Pathward Financial 25.61% 17.78% 1.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sturgis Bancorp and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.29 $6.34 million $3.06 6.55 Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.07 $156.39 million $5.23 8.24

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; short-term taxpayer advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors merchant acquiring and automated teller machines (ATMs) in various debit networks; and offers tax refund-transfer services, and other payment industry products and services. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

