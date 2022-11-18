Contrasting Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 119.73%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 2.54 -$27.33 million ($0.11) -20.27

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -5.63% -60.53% -32.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.