Head to Head Comparison: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) vs. Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

EZCORP has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EZCORP $729.55 million 0.73 $8.61 million $0.61 15.43

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A EZCORP 5.25% 7.38% 3.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. The Other International segment includes the consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

