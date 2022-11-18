Reviewing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.09 $29.10 million ($0.03) -44.00

Taseko Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines -2.85% 2.21% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

