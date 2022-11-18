Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.80

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to C$1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

